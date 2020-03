The Police curfew imposed in Puttalam, Chilaw and Kochchikade was temporarily lifted this morning.

The Police said the curfew was lifted at 8am today and will be re-imposed at 2PM this afternoon.

The Police declared a curfew in Puttalam, Chilaw and Kochchikadeto at 4.30 PM yesterday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Puttalam was identified as one of the hotspots where the virus was at risk of spreading. (Colombo Gazette)