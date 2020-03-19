Curfew declared in Ja-Ela and Wattala

A Police curfew has been imposed in Ja-Ela and Wattala from 10 pm tonight (Thursday) until further notice.

The Police said that the curfew has been enforced in these areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The public in these areas have been told they must remain indoors during the curfew.

Public transport and essential services travelling through these areas will be given permission during the curfew.

Anyone travelling to the Katunayake airport will be allowed to travel after producing their travel tickets.

A Police curfew is also in force in the Puttalam and Chilaw Police Divisions, and Kochchikade in Negombo. (Colombo Gazette)