Colombo Stock Exchange to remain closed today

The Colombo Stock Exchange has decided to remain closed today.

A decision was taken by the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC), to resume trading today (Thursday).

However, following a subsequent request of the SEC and taking into consideration the steps taken by the Government to minimize public interactions in curbing the spread of COVID-19 (including the restricted banking services), the request to extend the holiday to the private sector, except for maintaining specified essential services and in order to ensure the safety of all market Participants, the CSE has been advised to close the market for Trading on Thursday, 19th March 2020.

Accordingly, 19th March 2020 will be considered as a market holiday.