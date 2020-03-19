Beruwala party raided for violating mass gatherings

Eighteen suspects, including 2 women, have been arrested on charges of hosting a party at a hotel near Pansala Road Junction in Mattala, Beruwala.

The Beruwala Police said the suspects have been arrested for violating the ban on mass gatherings imposed by the government in view of the covid-19 in Sri Lanka.

The group, who were reported to have consumed alcohol, were also charged with using narcotics, such as ICE and Cannabis, they said.

The suspects are to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate today. (Colombo Gazette)