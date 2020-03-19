April 25th Parliamentary Election postponed

The National Election Commission today decided to postpone the Parliamentary Election scheduled for 25th April.

National Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya announced today that the election cannot be held on schedule as a result of the situation in the country.

He said that a fresh date will be announced after concidering the situation in the country.

Deshapriya said that with the spread of the coronavirus the environment is not conducive to hold an election.

He said that a fresh date will all depend on the virus and how far it will be contained.

However, he said that even if Sri Lanka is cleared of the virus by 25th April the election cannot be held on that day.

He also said that the nominations handed over for the election will be valid for the new election date. (Colombo Gazette)