Private hospitals permitted to conduct virus tests under strict conditions

Private hospitals have been permitted to conduct coronavirus tests under strict conditions, the Health Ministry said.

Director General of Health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that private hospitals must provide results of such tests within 24 hours.

Dr. Jasinghe said a maximum fixed price of Rs. 6000 has been set for coronavirus tests conducted at private hospitals.

The Director- General of Health Services outlined the below conditions to be adhered by private hospitals to conduct the PCR test for covid- 19.

Patients must be admitted to the private hospitals. Tests to be conducted only on patients showing symptoms listed by the Ministry of Health. Details of patients to be tested and results to be forwarded to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health Test result reports to be issued within 24 hours. Tests to be conducted by a specialist virologist.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that covid-19 tests will be suspended in private hospitals that fail to comply with the above mentioned guidelines.

He added that a decision has also been taken to limit to 2 persons the number of visitors arriving at hospitals to visit suspected or infected patients. (Colombo Gazette)