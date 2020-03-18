Occupants of Roy – Tho tent adviced to self quarantine

The Ministry of Health has advised all those who occupied the “Turf Club tent” during the Royal- Thomian Cricket encounter last week, to self quarantine for 14- days.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the request was made after a SriLankan Airlines First Officer who attended the cricket match, was later found to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Some people, who had associated with the First Officer at the “Turf Club Tent”, have been identified and requested to self quarantine, Dr. Jasinghe said.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said yesterday that organisers were told not to go ahead with the Royal-Thomian cricket match last week.

Rajapaksa said that he had advised the organisers to stop the match but they had insisted that the game continues.

The match took place when the virus was found to be fast spreading in Sri Lanka and urgent precautions were being taken. (Colombo Gazette)