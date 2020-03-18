Number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka rises

The number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka has risen further today, the Health Ministry said today.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said the number of infected in Sri Lanka rose to 50 this evening.

She said 2 persons among the infected individuals had returned from Italy, 1 person from India, while 3 others were tour guides who had accompanied British citizens on tours in Sri Lanka.

The patients have been admitted to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda, Minister Wanniarachchi said.

She further said most patients have been identified as those who have returned from European nations such as Italy and England or those employed as tourist guides.

Twenty four hospitals across the country have now been established as treatment centres for infected patients, the Minister said.

She added that the Colombo National Hospital, National Institute for Infectious Diseases (IDH), the Ragama, North Colombo, Anuradhapura, Batticaloa, and Ratanpura Teaching hospitals, and the Badulla, Hambantota, Negombo and Gampaha Base hospitals are among the treatment centres. (Colombo Gazette)