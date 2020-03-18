Harsha de Silva resigns as UNP Treasurer

Former United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Harsha de Silva has resigned as UNP Treasurer.

Harsha de Silva said that he met UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe today and handed over his resignation letter.

He said that he resigned on the basis that he will be contesting the upcoming Parliamentary election with the Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by Sajith Premadasa.

Harsha de Silva said that he was urged by Wickremesinghe to reconsider his decision.

He was appointed as the Treasurer of the UNP in 2018. (Colombo Gazette)