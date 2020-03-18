Arrivals at all international airports in Sri Lanka suspended

All international airports in Sri Lanka will be closed for arrivals of international commercial passenger flights with effect from 4.00 am tomorrow (19) until 11.59 pm on 25 March.

The Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority said it has notified all online and offline carriers in accordance with instructions received from the Sri Lanka Health Authorities, adding that the closure will be reviewed by the Sri Lanka Authorities.

It said during the restricted period the following will be permitted:

Aircraft Departures with passengers originating from Colombo, Stopovers, transit passengers or visiting tourists. Emergency Diversions to BIA Freighter Operations and humanitarian flights to BIA Technical landings at BIA Inbound ferry flights (without passengers) at BIA

The Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority added that all airlines are strictly instructed to follow the above instructions. (Colombo Gazette)