Special unit for coronavirus patients in Polonnaruwa

The government is to set up a special unit in Polonnaruwa to monitor patients infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the special unit is being set up on the directives of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Patients confirmed with the coronavirus will be housed in the special unit at Polonnaruwa from today, he said.

The Commander of the Army said 12 quarantine centres are currently being handled by the Army across the country.

In addition, 23 officers’ bungalows of the Army in Diyathalawa have also been converted into quarantine centres, he added. (Colombo Gazette)