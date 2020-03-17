Railway Department cancels 88 trains

The Department of Railways has cancelled the operation of several trains with effect from today (17).

It said the operation of 88 trains have been cancelled to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the country..

The cancellation of train operations will be in effect till 19 March, the Department added.

Meanwhile, the Railway Station Masters Association says it will suspend the issuing of train tickets and accepting of cash for tickets over the counter from today.

The Association further said that accepting of parcels for transportation will also be suspended until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)