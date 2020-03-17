Public urged to stay at home, practice social distancing

The public have been urged to stay at home and practice social distancing during the three day holidays declared from today.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted saying the Government had declared a 3-day holiday from today (Tuesday) to Thursday to minimize public interactions in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

This is applicable to all public and private entities except essential services.

“Please support the effort by staying home and practice social distancing,” the President tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)