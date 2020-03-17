Private sector urged to comply with government declared holiday

The Private sector has been urged to comply with the special holiday declared by the Government.

The Commissioner General of the Department of Labour made the request due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Government yesterday declared a three day public holiday from today (Tuesday) to Thursday.

In a special statement, the Government requested the private sector to offer the holiday to their employees as well.

The holiday will however not apply to health staff, banks and all essential services as well as a few other Government sectors.

The holiday has been declared as the number of patients with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka continues to rise. (Colombo Gazette)