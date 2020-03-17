Organisers were told not to go ahead with Royal-Thomian

Organisers were told not to go ahead with the Royal-Thomian cricket match last week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said today.

Rajapaksa said that he had advised the organisers to stop the match but they had insisted that the game continues.

A SriLankan Airlines First Officer who attended the Royal-Thomian cricket encounter last week, was later found to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Director General of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that some people who had assocaited with the First Officer have been identified.

He said that they have been contacted and advised to self quarantine.

President Rajapaksa said that the irresponsible behaviour of some people were hampering efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that there was still no need to quarantine the entire country but instead ensure those who returned to the country self quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)