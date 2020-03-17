Deadline for acceptance of postal vote applications extended

The National Election Commission has extended the period for the accepting of postal votes for the upcoming general election.

The Commission said the deadline for the acceptance of postal votes comes to an end at midnight today.

However, applications for postal votes will continue to be accepted for the next 3 days, the Commission added.

The National Election Commission has taken this decision due to the current situation faced by the public as a result of the spread in the coronavirus in the country. (Colombo Gazette)