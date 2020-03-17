Army officer among coronavirus patients

An officer from the Sri Lanka Army is reported to have contracted the coronavirus.

The Military Spokesman said the Army officer was engaged in escorting Sri Lankans arriving from overseas to quarantine centres.

The officer detected with coronavirus is among the 28 confirmed patients receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda.

Officers from the Sri Lanka Army are engaged in the setting up and handling of operations of quarantine centres across the country.

The government with the assistance of the Army has currently set up 12 quarantine centres. (Colombo Gazette)