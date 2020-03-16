TNA wants General Election postponed

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has called for the postponement of the 25th April Parliamentary election.

A statement issued by TNA spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran notes that the TNA is concerned over the threat posed to the people by the possible spread of the coronavirus.

He said the safety of the public is their paramount concern.

Sumanthiran said the TNA stands ready to extend support to the Government to prevent the spread of the virus.

The TNA said that since all democratic aspects cannot be properly adhered to in this abnormal situation they request the postponement of the election scheduled for next month. (Colombo Gazette)