SLFP decides to contest separately in some districts

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to contest separately in some districts at the upcoming Parliamentary election.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the SLFP will contest under the ‘hand’ symbol in some districts.

Accordingly, the SLFP will contest separately in the Kandy, Jaffna, Kalutara and Wanni districts.

The SLFP had already signed an agreement with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to contest the election as an alliance under the ‘flower bud’ symbol. (Colombo Gazette)