Number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka rises to 22

The number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka has risen to 22 with a 73 year-old man in Galle confirmed as having the virus.

The man has been admitted to the Karapitiya hospital in Galle.

Earlier three more coronavirus patients had been detected taking the total to 21 by this afternoon.

The three patients included a 13 year-old girl and two males aged 50 and 37.

Director General of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all three were detected while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka as of last evening (Sunday) was 18.

The number rose from 11 to 18 after seven more coronavirus infected Sri Lankans were identified last evening.

The seven are all are males from Italy who were admitted to the Kandakadu camp.

The Health Ministry said that the number rose to 22 by this evening and could rise further. (Colombo Gazette)