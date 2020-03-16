Multiple countries issue travel advisories on Sri Lanka

Multiple countries have issued travel advisories on Sri Lanka as a result of the coronavirus.

This includes countries on which Sri Lanka has issued a travel ban.

Australia has issued a travel advise urging Australians to reconsider any non-essential overseas travel at this time, due to the health risks from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the significant disruptions to global travel. This includes to Sri Lanka.

The travel advise notes that Sri Lanka has introduced new entry measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Expect additional health screening at entry points. Sri Lanka has imposed a travel ban on passengers arriving from South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands and Austria. This list may be extended to cover more countries. Contact your airline or nearest Sri Lankan embassy to confirm the latest entry requirements. If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, contact your doctor before travelling,” the travel advise said.

The United Kingdom has also issued a travel advise on Sri Lanka.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office states the Sri Lankan Government has decided that people arriving from the UK, or having travelled through the UK, will not be allowed to enter Sri Lanka from midnight (1830 GMT) on 16 March.

“We therefore advise against all but essential travel if you are travelling from or via the UK,” the travel advise notes.

It also states that cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan authorities have introduced a number of measures to limit the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)