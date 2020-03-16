Legal action to be taken on coronavirus patient

The Government is to take legal action on a coronavirus patient who had failed to get himself admitted to a Government hospital for treatment when he was advised to do so.

Director General of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the patient had travelled to Germany and returned to Sri Lanka with another man who had later tested positive for the virus.

Jasinghe said that while one person had got admitted to hospital for the virus the other man, a gem businessman in Mount Lavinia, had not.

Health officials had traced down the person and advised him to get admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

However, he had refused to do so and sought medical attention at a private hospital.

Jasinghe said that several attempts made to contact him had then failed while his wife had at times answered the phone but to no avail.

intelligence agencies had also been alerted to track him down and finally he got himself admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital from where he was transferred to the IDH hospital.

Jasinghe said that his actions were irresponsible and legal action is to be taken on him and his wife. (Colombo Gazette)