Another six coronavirus patients identified taking total to 28

Another six coronavirus patients have been identified in Sri Lanka taking the total to 28, the Ministry of Health said.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all six are males.

Jasinghe said that of the six, one person was receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa hospital and four others were at quarantine centers in the country.

He also said that one person was a returnee from Kerala in India.

Earlier today the number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka had risen to 22 with a 73 year-old man in Galle confirmed as having the virus.

The man has been admitted to the Karapitiya hospital in Galle.

The number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka as of last evening (Sunday) was 18. (Colombo Gazette)