All driving license services suspended till end March

The Ministry of Transport Services Management and Department of Motor Traffic have decided to temporary suspend all driving license services to avoid public gatherings.

The decision was taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Accordingly, as a preliminary step, action will be taken to temporarily restrict public access to the Driving License Head Office in Werahera or any other D.M.T. District Office for obtaining driving licenses, renewals or related activities until March 31, 2020.

Driving license related services at the Werahera Driving License Head Office or other Motor Traffic Department District offices will not be in operation from tomorrow (2020-03-17) until March 31, 2020.

All written and practical examinations that have already been scheduled from

tomorrow (2020-03-17) to March 31, 2020 will also be cancelled.

Solutions with respect to Driving Licenses which should be extended within this period

and examinations temporarily cancelled will be notified later. (Colombo Gazette)