Number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka rises to 18

The number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka has risen to 18, the Health Ministry said.
The number rose from 11 to 18 after seven more coronavirus infected Sri Lankans were identified this evening.
The seven are all are males from Italy who were admitted to the Kandakadu camp. (Colombo Gazette)
May the Lord bless my country and it’s people. Through him all things are possible. If we weren’t ‘touched by the evil in this world, we would have been born in paradise.’ But God also gave us wisdom, so take care, and care for everyone.
There are things that divide us ; but our humanity unites us. Stay safe and well.