George Steuart Health partners the 141st Royal Thomian as Official Healthcare Partner

George Steuart Health, a premier sports medicine provider in Sri Lanka, stepped in yet again to partner the 141st Battle of the Blues as the official healthcare partner.

The battle for the D S Senanayake Memorial Shield, played amongst the leading schools, S. Thomas’ College – Mt. Lavinia and Royal College – Colombo was held from the 12th of March at the SSC grounds, attracting present and past pupils from both schools.

The Royal Thomian is the biggest sporting spectacle in Sri Lanka and the second longest uninterrupted cricket encounter played in the world.

George Steuart Health is the leading subsidiary of the premier mercantile establishment, George Steuart & Company. Entering the sports medicine field in 2012, the company has progressed to become the premier supplier of sports medicine solutions to Sri Lankan athletes at all skill levels.

Committed to athletic excellence, George Steuart Health provides solutions for injury prevention, physiotherapy and rehabilitation therapy from reputed manufacturers such as Mueller (USA), Victor (Australia), Spol (Korea), BTL (UK) & Physiolab (UK).

The company is also set to launch their own line of sports medicine solutions, later this year.

George Steuart Health is the pharmaceutical arm of the premier mercantile establishment, George Steuart & Company.