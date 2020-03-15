Flights to Sri Lanka from UK, Norway and Belgium suspended

Flights to Sri Lanka from the United Kingdom, Norway and Belgium have been suspended from tomorrow (16), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that the ban will be in effect for two weeks.

The decision has been taken in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

“This is to inform all online carriers and offline carriers that according to the instructions received from Sri Lanka Health Authorities, all travel beginning from the United Kingdom, Belgium and Norway will be banned for a period of 2 weeks with effect from 2359hrs (local time in Sr:i Lanka) on 15th of March 2020. The ban will commence on all flights arriving after 16th March 2359hrs (Local Time in Sri Lanka) and end on the 30th of March 2O2O 2400hrs (Local time in Sri Lanka),” the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Accordingly all airlines have been strongly instructed not to board during the aforementioned period in any of their flights destined to Sri Lanka, any passenger

who is either originating from the aforementioned States or who has been in any

of those countries within the last 14 days. (Colombo Gazette)