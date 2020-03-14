Teenager identified as 10th coronavirus patient in Sri Lanka

A teenager has been identified as the 10th coronavirus patient in Sri Lanka, the Health Ministry said.

The Government Information Department quoted the Health Ministry as saying that two more coronavirus patients were identified by this evening (Saturday) raising th etotal number to 10.

The ninth patient was a 56 year-old woman who had arrived from Italy. She has been admitted to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) hospital in Angoda.

The tenth person is a 17 year-old girl, a relative of another patient identified to have contracted the virus.

Earlier today, the 6th, 7th and 8th patients with the virus were detected in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)