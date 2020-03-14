Sri Lankan fishing boat seized off Seychelles

A Sri Lankan-flagged fishing boat has been seized off the coast of Seychelles.

The Seychelles news agency reported that the Seychelles Coast Guard had intercepted the boat suspected of fishing illegally in the island nation’s waters yesterday (Friday).

According to a communique from the Seychelles People’s Defence Forces, the boat was located by Seychelles Air Force aircraft and intercepted by the patrol ship Etoile last morning.

The interception was the result of a joint patrol of the Seychelles Fisheries Authority, the Seychelles Coast Guard and the Seychelles Air Force.

The boat was escorted to Port Victoria and was to arrive today.

This is the second Sri Lankan vessel intercepted in the waters of Seychelles.

Seven fishermen are being detained while an investigation is carried out after their vessel was intercepted on suspicion of fishing illegally on February 26. (Colombo Gazette)