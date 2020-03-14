SLPP to limit public meetings

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to significantly limit public meetings and gatherings in the Hambantota District from today (14) until further notice.

Former Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa said the decision has been taken in line with the guidelines issued by health officials.

He said via a post on Twitter that this was to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

“Following the guidelines of health officials, starting today, we will be significantly limiting @PodujanaParty meetings/gatherings in the Hambantota District until further notice to help mitigate the spread of #COVIDー19. #SriLanka’, Rajapaksa tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)