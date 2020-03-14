Four Polish nationals admitted to IDH with coronavirus symptoms

Four Polish nationals, who were on holiday in Sri Lanka, were admitted to the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda today, on suspicion of contracting the coronavirus.

The four individuals were detected with symptoms of the virus after arriving at the departure terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning.

The group, who were to travel to Russia, had been detected with symptoms of the virus during the routine coronavirus check up put in place at the BIA in the wake of the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka rose to five by last evening.

The Health Ministry said that three men aged 41, 37 and 43 were identified yesterday.

The 41 year old man had returned from Germany while the 37 and 43-year-old had returned from Italy. (Colombo Gazette)