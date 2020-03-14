Foreign Ministry officer quarantined after relative diagnosed with virus

On learning that one of the family members of an officer of the Foreign Ministry is diagnosed with COVID -19, the Ministry, upon seeking necessary medical advice, has taken a series of precautionary measures to avoid and minimize the risk of transmission of the virus.

The officer concerned has been self quarantined since Friday (13/03/2020), the Foreign Ministry said today.

As an initial step, those staff who have come in direct contact with the officer concerned, during one working day earlier this week in Colombo, and others in an European capital where the person was working 2 weeks ago, have been advised to ‘self quarantine’.

Further action has been taken to disinfect the relevant areas of the Ministry.

The Ministry said it will continue to monitor and assess the situation for future course of action to ensure the safety of its staff and its visitors. (Colombo Gazette)