Eighth coronavirus patient detected in Sri Lanka

The eighth Sri Lankan to contract the coronavirus has been identified from the Kandakadu quarantine centre.

The Director- General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the 42 year- old male who had returned from Italy is currently receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa District Hospital.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health announced two others were detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said the two individuals had arrived from Italy early this morning.

One person identified as a 43 year- old man was placed at the Kandakadu quarantine centre, and is now receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa District Hospital.

The other individual, identified as a 43 year-old resident of Naththandiya, is receiving treatment at the Kurunegala Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)