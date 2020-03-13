Universities to close as a precaution

All state universities will be closed for the next 2 weeks starting from tomorrow (14), the University Grants Commission (UGC) said.

The Chairman of the UGC added that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure due to the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Education yesterday (12) announced all government schools will be temporarily closed from today (13) till 20 April.

Addressing the media last afternoon, Minister Dullus Alahapperuma said the temporary closure of schools will commence with the first term school holidays beginning today.

He said the decision was taken following a discussion with Officials from the Ministry of Education yesterday, adding that the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka was a key reason for the temporary closure of government schools.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Education Office of Colombo also announced all private and international schools in Colombo will be closed from today (13).

The Catholic Education Office of Colombo added that all private and international schools in Colombo will remain closed till 26 March. (Colombo Gazette)