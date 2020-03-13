Travel ban imposed on passengers from Iran, Italy and South Korea

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) today imposed a travel ban for air passengers flying from Iran, Italy and South Korea.

The travel ban will be in effect from tomorrow (14) until further notice, the Chairman of the CAA G. A. Chandrasiri said.

He added that the government has requested all airlines to refrain from transporting passengers from the above mentioned countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Flights to Sri Lanka from Italy, Iran and South Korea will be temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, G.A. Chandrasiri announced yesterday.

He said that flights from Iran and Italy have already been halted while the last scheduled flight from South Korea is expected over the next few days.

There was no need to ban Chinese visitors to Sri Lanka as the threat from China has reduced and all passengers arriving from China are carefully monitored before and after they arrive in Sri Lanka, Chandrasiri added.(Colombo Gazette)