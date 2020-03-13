Sajin Vass released on bail

The Colombo High Court today released former Parliamentarian Sajin de Vass Gunawardena on a previously placed bail.  

Last month, Gunawardena was remanded on charges of intimidating witnesses connected to the money laundering case filed against him.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had filed a case against Gunawardena for committing offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He is accused of amassing Rs 362 million in wealth during his 05 years as a Parliamentarian since 2010. (Colombo Gazette)

