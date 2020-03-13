Government asserts no fuel shortage

The Government says there is sufficient fuel stocks in the country.

The Ministry of Power and Energy said the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has sufficient stocks of fuel.

Rumours of a fuel shortage are baseless and false, the Ministry added.

Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera urged the public not to panic based on false rumours.

He said there was no shortage of fuel and the CPC will continue its normal supply of fuel island-wide.

Action will be taken against any filling station management attempting to create a fuel shortage, Minister Amaraweera added (Colombo Gazette)