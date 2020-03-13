Flora collaborates with the first-ever ‘Beat Fit’ fitness experience

Keeping up to their healthy living and active lifestyle mandate, Flora partners with a unique fitness programme for anyone who’s looking to shed weight while keeping up to the beat.

This was the first time ‘Beatboxing’ was incorporated into a fitness and dance experience in Sri Lanka. The workout session was conducted by co-owners and fitness instructors of Fit.lk, Natasha Fonseka and Isuru Fonseka. In true Flora style, the brand also launched an exclusive food menu (food infused with Flora) at the event, together with BBQ Station.

Beat Fit is a combination of choreographed dance routine and beatboxing, rendering a stellar full body workout regime for strengthening the core and overall health. The event encouraged participants to embrace their health, and dance to the sound of mimicking drum machines.

Beatboxing is a form of vocal percussion primarily involving the art of mimicking drum machines using one’s own voice. Sri Lankan beatboxer and World Choir Games medalist Julius Mitchell made a debut performance for more than 100 attendees – consisting of local entrepreneurs, social media influencers and many enthusiastic families who took part in the fun with their children.

“We were super excited to have sponsored the ‘Cardio & Cocktails’ experience to make fitness more interactive and fun for Sri Lankans. Fit.lk did an amazing job in curating the event. Beatboxing proved to be a unique approach to making fitness more enjoyable for the average health enthusiast – it was a great initiative for us to be a part of,” commented Marketing Manager of Flora, Sri Lanka, Shehani Liyanage.

In recent times, Flora has been inventing new and meaningful ways to encourage people to live healthier lifestyles. The brand has been partnering with like-minded entities to promote and educate consumers of Flora of fat spread’s nutritional benefits such as Omega 3 & 6, which is important to keep your blood cholesterol in check for the heart health and Vitamin A, D & E which can be easily inculcated into a diverse range of dietary requirements and meals, to make healthy eating fun for all.