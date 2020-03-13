Father of Shangri- la bomber further remanded

The father of the suicide bomber responsible for the attack on the Shangri- la Hotel in Colombo, Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham, has been further remanded till 27 March.

He, along with 5 other suspects remanded over the Easter Sunday terror attacks in April 2019, were re- remanded after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

Nine suicide bombers affiliated to local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath attacked three churches and three luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in April 2019, killing 260 people and injuring at least 500.

Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, following investigations launched by the Criminal Investigations (CID) into the explosion that took place at a housing complex in Dematagoda on Easter Sunday.

He was detained for questioning and was initially produced before courts on 22 January 2020. (Colombo Gazette)