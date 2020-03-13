England’s Test series in Sri Lanka postponed

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, the England Cricket Board has today made the decision to return the England players to the U.K and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England.

“At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket,” the England Cricket Board said.

England thanked its colleagues at Sri Lanka Cricket for their outstanding support and assistance throughout the situation.

The England Cricket Board said that England looks forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series​. (Colombo Gazette)