Education Institutes and Teacher Training colleges to be closed

The Ministry of Education announced all National Education Institutes and Teacher Training Colleges will be closed from Monday (16) to 29 March.

The Ministry said the National Education Institutes and Teacher Training Colleges will be granted a 2- week leave and will reopen on 30 March.

The decision to close the institutes and colleges has been taken keeping in mind the health of students and other citizens in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, it added.

The Ministry urged the public not to panic and to act in a responsible manner by adhering to the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health. (Colombo Gazette)