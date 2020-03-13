EC continues plans for polls

By Easwaran Rutnam

The National Elections Commission (EC) is continuing with its preparations to hold the Parliamentary Election on schedule despite steps taken by the authorities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Commission said that it has not been informed yet of any plan to postpone the election.

Commission member S. Ratnajeevan H. Hoole said the election schedule is based on the parliamentary elections Act and the date was set in motion by a presidential proclamation

“To postpone the election only the President can act by revoking his proclamation and issuing a new one,” Hoole said.

Until such a proclamation is issued the National Elections Commission says it will go ahead with its plans to hold the election on 25th April.

If the election is to be held on schedule the Elections Commission will decide on the precautionary measures that need to be in place to protect the voters and the officers on election duty from contracting the virus if the threat from the virus persists at that time.

As part of the process the National Elections Commission has invited observers from the European Union, Commonwealth and the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) and a preliminary team from the EU was due yesterday or today.

The international observers are to be deployed around the country to observe the polls and submit their observations and recommendations at the end of the election. (Colombo Gazette)