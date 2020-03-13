Bereaved Povlsens greet ‘miracle’ twins after Sri Lanka bomb tragedy

Danish businessman Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife Anne are celebrating the birth of twin girls – less than a year after they tragically lost three children in the Sri Lankan bomb tragedy.

Povlsen is Scotland’s largest private landowner.

The birth of the twins, described by the couple as “two little miracles”, took place in Denmark today.

A statement from their private secretary, Kristine Mønster said: “On Wednesday 11th of March 2020, Anne and Anders Holch Povlsen became the parents of two healthy newborn girls, after a good pregnancy and a birth with no complications.

“The family greets these two little miracles with all their hearts. They are excited to get to know the girls and to welcome them as a life-affirming part of their family.”

Povlsen owns estates at Eriboll, Polla, Hope and Ben Loyal among others.

The Povlsens were visiting Sri Lanka over the Easter holiday last year when the bombings left 290 people dead, including eight Britons.

Three days before the attacks Mr Povlsen’s daughter, Alma, shared an Instagram photo of her siblings Astrid, Agnes and Alfred – calling them “three little bears” – in front of a swimming pool lined by palm trees.

The 47-year-old billionaire and his wife Anne lost Alfred (5), Agnes (12) and Alma,15. Their youngest daughter, Astrid, ten, survived. The family were on holiday at the Shangri La hotel in Colombo, one of those targeted during the Easter Sunday attacks. (Courtesy Northern Times)