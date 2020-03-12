Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hanks, 63, posted on Instagram on Wednesday that while in Australia, he and wife Rita Wilson came down with symptoms resembling a cold, as well as body aches and slight fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote.

The actor wrote that the pair “will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Hanks wrote.

Hanks ended the post by saying “We’ll keep the world posted and updated” and the message “Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner, is in Australia for pre-production of an untitled film about Elvis Presley, according to the entertainment website Deadline.

Australia has had 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths, as of Wednesday morning, according to the country’s government.

Twenty-seven of those cases have no known travel history. Of the three people who died, one was associated with the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined in Japan, and the other two were residents of an senior care facility.

Australia has imposed restrictions on travelers from mainland China, which is where the coronavirus outbreak began, as well as South Korea, Iran and Italy in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. (Courtesy NBC)