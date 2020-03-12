Son of Sri Lankan coronavirus patient does not have virus

The son of a Sri Lankan man who tested positive of coronavirus (COVID-19), does not have the virus, the Health Ministry said today.

Reports spread on social media today that the son had tested positive for the virus and his school, Ananda College, had been sealed.

Director General Health Services (DGHS), Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that false reports had been circulated over the son.

He said that the son had not contracted the virus as claimed by some misleading reports.

Jasinghe said that health officials had also visited the son’s school, Ananda College, after panic spread in the school.

The son’s father has been admitted to the IDH Hospital after showing symptoms of fever.

The patient had been identified as a 52 year-old tour guide, who had been in the presence of a group of Italians.

The Health Ministry said that the family of the man have been quarantined at their home. (Colombo Gazette)