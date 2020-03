The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) today decided to sack former Parliamentarian Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa from the party.

The decision was taken by the SLFP Central Working Committee when it convened today.

The SLFP also decided to remove several Local Government members from the party.

Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa and some SLFP Local Government members have extended support to the Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Sajith Premadasa. (Colombo Gazette)