Former President Maithripala Sirisena signed nomination papers today to contest the Parliamentary election from the Polonaruwa District.

Sirisena is contesting the election under the Sri Lanka Nidhahas Podujana Sandhanaya.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) formed the Sri Lanka Nidhahas Podujana Sandhanaya to contest the Parliamentary election.

The alliance will be contesting under the flower bud symbol.