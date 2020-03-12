Ravi’s writ application postponed for further consideration

The writ applications filed by former Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake and 3 others over the Central Bank Bond Scam was postponed for further consideration by the Trial- at – Bar appointed by the Court of Appeal.

The Trial-at-Bar, which was appointed following a request made by the Attorney General during court proceedings yesterday (11), said further consideration of the writ application has been postponed till tomorrow morning (13).

The Attorney General yesterday submitted preliminary objects to the writ applications filed by Karunanayake and 3 others.

On Tuesday (10), lawyers representing Ravi Karunanayake filed a writ application at the Court of Appeal requesting to annul the arrest warrant issued by the Fort Magistrates’ Court over the Central Bank Bond Scam.

The Court of Appeal then decided to support the writ application filed by Karunanayake, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius and 2 others the following day.

The Attorney General (AG) last week directed the Inspector General of Police to obtain arrest warrants for Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, CEO of PTL Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of CBSL Sarathchandra and several others.

On Friday (06), the Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant on 10 suspects, including Karunanayake over the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam.

The Court issued the arrest warrants after taking into consideration the representations made by the Attorney General.

The warrant has been sought on charges of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating and market manipulation in respect of bond auctions of March 2016. (Colombo Gazette)