Hayleys Plantations dominates Social Dialogue and Workplace Cooperation Awards

Setting another unprecedented benchmark in the Sri Lankan tea industry, Hayleys Plantations brought home its largest haul of awards at the annual Social Dialogue and Workplace Cooperation Awards for 2019 hosted by the Department of Labour.

The Plantations group’s subsidiaries dominated across the Large, Medium and Small categories winning four Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards each, in addition to multiple Merit Awards. The regional plantation company Kelani Valley Plantations PLC (KVPL) was especially honoured with the Gold Award in the Small Scale Category- Service Sector, an impressive feat as it was the first time the Award was presented to a plantation company.

“It is a great honour to be consistently recognised for our efforts, especially as the event attracts and assesses many of our distinguished peers in the industry. Despite the challenges facing the plantations industry at the moment, Awards such as this help highlight the progressive approach we have taken and the remarkable results it has yielded to our estates and our employees,” Hayleys Plantations Managing Director, Dr Roshan Rajadurai said.

KVPL took over the lead in the Small Scale Category when Battalgalla Estate was presented the Gold Award, followed by Edinburgh, Oliphant and Uda Radella Estates taking home the Silver, Bronze and Merit Awards.

The company further dominated the upcountry region Medium Scale Category with the Nuwara Eliya and Annfield Estates tying for the Silver Award, while Robgill and Tillyrie Estates bagged the Bronze and Merit Awards, respectively.

Meanwhile, Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC’s (TTEL) Somerset Estate and KVPL’s Pedro Estate tied for the Gold in the Large Scale Category. TTEL’s Dessford, Mattakelle and Great Western Estates took home the Silver, Bronze and Merit Awards respectively.

Moreover, KVPL’s Human Resource Development team was presented with two Merit Awards for creating the best short films to promote social dialogue. The company was further commended when its Glassaugh factory was awarded the Silver in the Manufacturing Category.

Established in 1878 by Chas. P. Hayley as a trading house in Galle specializing in import and export, the Hayleys Group has since grown to serve as a centrepiece of the Sri Lankan economy while maintaining a global presence of manufacturing and marketing offices across five regions with business interests spanning a total of 16 sectors. Today it stands out as one of Sri Lanka’s most prominent success stories, having been the first listed Sri Lankan corporate to surpass US$ 1billion in revenue and accounting for 3.3% of the nation’s total export earnings.