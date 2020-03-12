Flights to Sri Lanka from Italy, Iran, South Korea to be suspended

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Flights to Sri Lanka from Italy, Iran and South Korea will be temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority G.A. Chandrasiri said that flights from Iran and Italy have already been halted while the last scheduled flight from South Korea is expected over the next few days.

Chandrasiri was speaking to reporters at an event at the Bandaranaike International Airport today.

He said that there was no need to ban Chinese visitors to Sri Lanka as the threat from China has reduced.

Chandrasiri also said that all passengers arriving from China are carefully monitored before and after they arrive in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)